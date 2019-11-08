Bogdanovic scores 20 points, Kings beat Hawks 121-109

Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph (9) shoots as Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. The Kings won 121-109. AP Photo

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and hit two of his 3-pointers in a key fourth-quarter flurry and the Sacramento Kings fought off Atlanta's comeback attempt to beat the Hawks 121-109 on Friday night.

Sacramento led by 21 points in the second period before Trae Young, who had 30 points, led Atlanta's second-half comeback. The Hawks cut the Kings' lead to one point, 94-93, before Sacramento answered with a string of five 3-pointers, including the two by Bogdanovic.

The Kings made 18 of 31 3-pointers for the game.

Buddy Hield led the Kings with 22 points. De'Aaron Fox had 17.

PACERS 112, PISTONS 106

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T.J. McConnell, Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Warren scored 17 points apiece and the injury-riddled Indiana Pacers moved above .500 for the first time this season, beating Detroit.

After trailing by 15 points in the first quarter, the Pacers led by 17 points in the third quarter. Indiana has won five of six after starting the season 0-3. Indiana was without All-Star Victor Oladipo, center Myles Turner and reserves Jeremy Lamb and Goga Bitadze.

Luke Kennard led Detroit with 29 points, six rebound and five assists. Andre Drummond had 15 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

MAGIC 118, GRIZZLIES 86

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Jonathan Isaac added 22 points and eight rebounds and Orlando beat Memphis to snap a four-game losing streak.

Evan Fournier scored 19 points and Aaron Gordon added 17 for Orlando. The Magic outscored Memphis 34-8 in the fourth quarter.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 15 points and nine rebounds.

CAVALIERS 113, WIZARDS 100

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tristan Thompson had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Kevin Love added 16 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland beat Washington to end a three-game skid.

Thomas Bryant led Washington with 23 points.