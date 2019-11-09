Tucker’s 3 TDs power Prairie View past UAPB, 37-20

Dawonya Tucker ran for 91 yards and three touchdowns and Prairie View A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 37-20 on Saturday.

Trazon Connley completed 12 of 17 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers. Six of his completions, including a 25-yard touchdown, were to Jordan Jones who had 119 receiving yards.

The Panthers (4-5, 3-3 SWAC) led 16-0 at halftime and added the Connley-to-Jones touchdown in the third-quarter touchdown before UAPB got on the board.

Trailing 30-7 midway through the fourth quarter, Shannon Patrick threw two touchdown passes to draw the Golden Lions (5-5, 2-4) within 30-20 but Tucker closed out the scoring with a 49-yard TD run for the Panthers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Patrick completed 15 of 23 passes for 237 yards and the two touchdowns.