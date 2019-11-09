Johnson lifts Chattanooga past Tennessee State 59-57

Matt Ryan and David Jean-Baptiste each drilled a 3-pointer in the final 90 seconds to allow Chattanooga to hold off Tennessee State, 59-57 on Saturday.

Ryan's trey broke a 52-52 tie and put the Mocs ahead for good with 1:27 remaining. After Jy'lan Washington scored at the basket to cut the deficit to one, Jean-Baptiste knocked down his 3 to make it 58-54 with :31 left.

Carlos Marshall Jr. drew a foul with a second left and hit the first of two free throws to make it a two-point game, but Jean-Baptiste pulled down the rebound on his second to seal the victory.

Rod Johnson had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead Chattanooga (1-1). Jean-Baptiste and Ryan each added 11 points. Trey Doomes had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Marshall had 16 points for the Tigers (1-1). Washington added 10 points. Emmanuel Egbuta had eight rebounds.

Chattanooga matches up against Troy on the road on Tuesday. Tennessee State faces Lipscomb at home on Tuesday.

