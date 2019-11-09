Gipson leads Stephen F. Austin over Incarnate Word 31-24

Xavier Gipson caught four passes for 132 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown to help Stephen F. Austin beat Incarnate Word 31-24 on Saturday night.

Cam Arnold connected with Gipson in stride on a go route for a 70-yard TD pass that made it 28-21 for the Lumberjacks (2-8, 2-5 Southland) with 13:26 left in the fourth quarter.

Storm Ruiz kicked a 38-yard field goal to extend the lead to 31-21. Carson Mohr answered with a 32-yard field goal for the Cardinals (5-5, 4-4) with 5:19 left in the game.

Stephen F. Austin took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after Thomas Hutchings scored on a 2-yard run and Arnold took a 20-yard keeper into the end zone.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Incarnate Word scored all three of its touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 21-14 at half. Hutchings scored on a 21-yard run to tie it at 21 early in the third quarter.

Jon Copeland completed 35 of 62 passes for 349 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Cardinals.