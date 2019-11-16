Carter, Hayes lead Merrimack to 57-0 victory

Christian Carter rushed for two touchdowns on just four carries and Cam Hayes threw for two more scores as Merrimack thrashed Franklin Pierce 57-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Carter rushed for 93 yards and Jamari Venter carried five times for 90 yards and a touchdown. Marquis Spence hauled in four passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns against the outmanned Division II Ravens.

Carter scampered in from the 38 for the first score with less than a minute gone in the first quarter. Caleb Holden intercepted a Drew Campanale pass, returning it 49 yards for another score with 12:54 remaining in the first. Matt Brehon crashed in from the 3 to put the Warriors up 21-0 going into the second quarter. Merrimack took a 41-0 lead into the break and coasted to the win.

Merrimack (5-4) will conclude the season against Long Island University next Saturday.