Johnson, Segu help Buffalo pull away from Harvard 88-76

Antwain Johnson drained five from distance to total 19 points and Ronaldo Segu posted a career-high 21 points to help Buffalo knock off Harvard 88-76 in the James Naismith Classic on Saturday.

Jayvon Graves added 18 points and six rebounds. Jeenathan Williams had 10 points while grabbing eight rebounds and Davonta Jordan chipped in eight points to go with seven assists and two steals.

Buffalo (2-1) took a 40-38 lead into the break. Harvard’s Luka Sakota drained a 3 for a 46-45 lead with 17:52 left in the second half. Johnson answered with a trey and a dunk as the Bulls gradually pulled away for the win.

Bryce Aiken had 18 points, Justin Bassey added 12 and Chris Lewis chipped in 11 for Harvard (3-2).

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Buffalo will play UConn Thursday and Harvard will face Holy Cross Friday.