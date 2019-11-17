Vegas hosts Calgary on 3-game home slide

Calgary Flames (10-9-3, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas plays Calgary looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Golden Knights are 5-2-0 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brayden McNabb leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The Flames are 3-4-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Calgary averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 32 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Oct. 12, Vegas won 6-2. William Carrier recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reilly Smith leads the Golden Knights with 10 goals, adding six assists and totaling 16 points. William Karlsson has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 20 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assists. Elias Lindholm has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .877 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: T.J. Brodie: out indefinitely (undisclosed).