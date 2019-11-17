Orlando and Washington face off for conference battle

Washington Wizards (3-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (5-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

Washington visits Orlando for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Orlando finished 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 25-16 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Magic shot 45.4% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Washington finished 32-50 overall and 19-33 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Wizards averaged 114.0 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (right ankle).

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), Thomas Bryant: day to day (hip), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: day to day (illness).