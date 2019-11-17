Utah State puts streak on line vs UTSA

UTSA (0-4) vs. Utah State (4-0)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its fourth straight victory of the season as it goes up against UTSA. UTSA is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Utah State is coming off an 81-54 win at home against NC A&T on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Utah State's Justin Bean has averaged 14.3 points and 11 rebounds while Sam Merrill has put up 16.5 points, five rebounds and 4.8 assists. For the Roadrunners, Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 25.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while Keaton Wallace has put up 13.8 points, five rebounds and 2.3 steals.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 28.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 32 over the last three games. He's also made 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: UTSA's Wallace has attempted 35 3-pointers and connected on 25.7 percent of them, and is 7 of 27 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Utah State has scored 87 points per game and allowed 54.3 over its four-game home winning streak.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Utah State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35 percent, the 25th-lowest mark in Division I. UTSA has allowed opponents to shoot 47.7 percent through four games (ranking the Roadrunners 290th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25