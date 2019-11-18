Brooklyn and Indiana face off in conference battle

Indiana Pacers (7-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (5-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Indiana heads to Brooklyn for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Brooklyn finished 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 23-18 at home a season ago. The Nets gave up 112.3 points per game while committing 21.5 fouls last season.

Indiana went 48-34 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Pacers averaged 108.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 104.7 last season.

Brooklyn and Indiana matchup for the second time this season. The Pacers won 118-108 in the previous meeting between these two teams on Oct. 30. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Nets Injuries: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: day to day (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), T.J. McConnell Jr.: day to day (groin), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: out (back).