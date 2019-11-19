UMass puts streak on line vs Rider

Rider (2-1) vs. UMass (4-0)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass looks for its fourth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Rider. Rider fell short in a 92-55 game at Arizona State on Sunday. UMass is coming off an 89-43 home win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: The Broncs are led by juniors Dimencio Vaughn and Stevie Jordan. Vaughn has averaged 13.7 points and nine rebounds while Jordan has put up 14.7 points and 2.7 steals per game. The Minutemen have been led by Sean East II and Tre Mitchell, who have combined to score 27.6 points per contest.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: East has made or assisted on 46 percent of all UMass field goals over the last three games. East has accounted for 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: UMass has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The UMass offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-best rate in the country. The Rider defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 13.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 347th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25