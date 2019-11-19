VMI squares off against Christendom College

Christendom College vs. VMI (1-5)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The VMI Keydets will be taking on the Crusaders of Christendom College. VMI is coming off an 89-84 overtime win in Jonesboro over UC Davis in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Garrett Gilkeson has averaged 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Keydets, while Kamdyn Curfman has recorded 12.3 points per game.GARRETT GOOD FROM DEEP: Through six games, VMI's Garrett Gilkeson has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI went 3-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Keydets scored 70.9 points per contest across those nine games.

___

