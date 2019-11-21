Cheese scores 19 to carry Akron past Youngstown St. 82-60

Tyler Cheese came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Akron to an 82-60 win over Youngstown State on Thursday night.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 19 points for Akron (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Channel Banks added 12 points and Camron Reece had 10.

Xeyrius Williams, who led the Zips in scoring heading into the matchup with 16 points per game, scored 7 points (3 of 12).

Darius Quisneberry had 17 points for the Penguins (2-3). Jelani Simmons added seven rebounds. Jamir Thomas had 10 rebounds.

Naz Bohannon, who was second on the Penguins in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

Akron matches up against Louisville on the road on Sunday. Youngstown State matches up against South Carolina Upstate on the road on Saturday.

