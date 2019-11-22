Nebraska comes alive in overtime, defeats Southern 93-86

Yvan Ouedraogo and Jervay Green each scored six points in overtime to lead Nebraska past Southern 93-86 Friday.

Nebraska (2-2) which led by as many as 13 in the first half, made four of its five shots in the extra period, two of them Green 3-pointers, while Southern (2-3) made 3 of 9 field goals. The Huskers went up 84-82 on Ouedraogo’s dunk with 3:14 left, starting a 10-0 run capped by Green’s second 3 pointer at the 1:06 mark.

Trailing 40-38 at half, Southern opened up a 56-48 lead on Micah Bradford’s jumper with 14:06 left. Nebraska countered with a 7-0 spurt on pair of Thorir Thorbjarnarson 3-pointers and a free throw and tied the game at 61 on Green’s free throw with 10:45 left.

Neither team led by more than five the rest of the way. Darius Williams’s layup with 34 seconds remaining gave the Jaguars an 80-79 lead. Green hit one of two free throws to tie the score with 15 seconds left. Bradford missed a driving 10-foot jumper with two seconds left and a 3-point shot by Montese Blake hit the rim to send the game to overtime.

Nebraska opened up a 33-20 first-half lead on Matej Kavas’s 3-pointer with 5:07 left. But the Huskers made just one more field goal in the period and Southern used a 13-0 run to cut the halftime margin to two.

The Huskers won despite being outrebounded 54-28 and hitting only 19 of 38 free throws.

Bradford had a career high 31 points to lead Southern. Williams and Damiree Burns had 14 points each.

Green led Nebraska with 22 points. Cam Mack had 16 points and 8 assists for the Huskers, Ouedraogo had 11 points and Kavas had 10.

THE BIG PICTURE

Southern -- Friday’s game was the first of 12 consecutive road games for the Jaguars. Southern will play all six of its December games away from home. It will return to Baton Rouge on Jan. 11 to play Grambling State in a Southwest Athletic Conference opener.

Nebraska -- The Huskers will play their next five games on the road, three in the Cayman Islands Classic, at Georgia Tech and at Creighton. That will be Nebraska’s longest stretch of non-conference games away from home since the 2000-01 season.

UP NEXT

Nebraska plays Washington State in the Cayman Islands Classic in Grand Cayman Monday

Southern is at Omaha Monday.