Hammond scores 19, Monmouth rolls past Kennesaw State 71-40

Deion Hammond had 19 points, George Papas added 11, and Monmouth defeated Kennesaw State 71-40 on Friday night.

Mustapha Traore added seven rebounds for Monmouth (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Terrell Burden led Kennesaw State (0-4) with 12 points. He was 1 of 6 from the field but perfect in 10 tries from the free throw line.

Monmouth built a 42-17 halftime lead as Kennesaw State made just 3 of 22 field goal attempts in the first half. The Owls had a scoreless streak of 6 minutes, 14 seconds and a 5:53 stretch in which they scored three points. They shot only slightly better in the second half, making 8 of 25 to improve to 23% for the game.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The game was part of the ASUN/MAAC Challenge.

Monmouth plays Stetson on Saturday. Kennesaw State looks for its first win against Iona on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25