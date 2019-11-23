Minnesota hosts Phoenix on 3-game home slide

Phoenix Suns (7-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-7, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

Minnesota enters a matchup against Phoenix after losing three straight home games.

Minnesota finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 114.0 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

Phoenix went 19-63 overall and 7-34 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Suns averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second chance points and 36.7 bench points last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Timberwolves Injuries: Josh Okogie: day to day (knee), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jake Layman: out (toe), Robert Covington: out (personal).

Suns Injuries: Cameron Johnson: day to day (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: day to day (back), Frank Kaminsky: day to day (hip), Aron Baynes: out (hip).