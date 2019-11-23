Los Angeles takes on Arizona, aims for 6th straight home win

Arizona Coyotes (13-8-2, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-12-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Arizona trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 4-5-0 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has scored nine power-play goals, converting on 11.3% of chances.

The Coyotes are 4-1-1 against the rest of their division. Arizona has given up 12 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.

Arizona took down Los Angeles 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has recorded 23 total points while scoring eight goals and collecting 15 assists for the Kings. Drew Doughty has totaled two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 10 goals and has recorded 14 points. Carl Soderberg has three goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.