Nashville takes on Western Conference-leading St. Louis

Nashville Predators (9-9-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (14-4-5, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues host the Nashville Predators.

The Blues are 4-0-0 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has given up 12 power-play goals, killing 82.4% of opponent chances.

The Predators are 3-3-0 against Central Division opponents. Nashville is sixth in the league recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 11 goals and has totaled 20 points. David Perron has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Mattias Ekholm leads the Predators with a plus-seven in 21 games played this season. Roman Josi has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 2-6-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with a .865 save percentage.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Predators Injuries: None listed.