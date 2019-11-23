Montreal takes on New York on 3-game skid

New York Rangers (9-9-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (11-6-5, third in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games.

The Canadiens are 5-3-5 in conference matchups. Montreal has given up 19 power-play goals, killing 72.5% of opponent chances.

The Rangers are 3-2-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York is seventh in the NHL shooting 11.0% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.4 shots per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Gallagher leads the Canadiens with nine goals and has totaled 17 points. Tomas Tatar has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 25 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 14 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.4 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Rangers Injuries: Kaapo Kakko: day to day (illness), Mika Zibanejad: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: out (ankle).