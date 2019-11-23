Columbus faces Winnipeg for non-conference battle

Columbus Blue Jackets (9-8-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-9-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus heads to Winnipeg for a non-conference matchup.

The Jets have gone 5-5-1 in home games. Winnipeg averages just 2.3 penalties per game, the least in the league. Dmitry Kulikov leads the team averaging 0.4.

The Blue Jackets have gone 3-3-3 away from home. Columbus has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 78.7% of opponent chances.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 14 assists and has recorded 22 points this season. Kyle Connor has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 16 points, scoring nine goals and adding seven assists. Zachary Werenski has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.