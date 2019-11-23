Friday Sports in Brief

NBA

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Minutes after an NBA game ended, the Utah Jazz’s home arena was evacuated because of a suspicious package.

Salt Lake City police said the package turned out to be a toolbox, and the Jazz said employees were cleared by authorities to re-enter the building a couple of hours after the evacuation.

Most fans had already exited Vivint Smart Home Arena following Utah’s 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave immediately.

Not long after both coaches finished answering postgame questions from the media, a spokesman for the Jazz told reporters to exit the building due to the suspicious package. Outside, they were directed by security to leave the premises. Utah players quickly headed for their cars in the parking lot — center Rudy Gobert was still in uniform as he left. Warriors players boarded their team bus.

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 22 points, including two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining, and the Denver Nuggets hung on to beat the Celtics 96-92 in a game overshadowed by a head injury to Boston guard Kemba Walker.

Walker collided with teammate Semi Ojeleye late in the second quarter, striking Ojeleye's abdomen area head-first and going down on to the court in a heap.

Walker grimaced in pain as he went down and play was stopped as medical personnel from both teams tended to the star guard who was prone on the floor for several minutes. His teammates gathered round as did Nuggets players, plainly concerned about Walker. A brace was placed around his neck to stabilize the area and he was strapped to a backboard before being placed onto a gurney and wheeled off the court in front of a hushed crowd.

In a tweet, the Celtics said Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski set the record for wins coaching a No. 1 team as top-ranked Duke got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Vernon Carey Jr. to beat Georgetown 81-73.

The Blue Devils (6-0) beat Cal and the Hoyas on consecutive nights to win the 2K Empire Classic and give Krzyzewski another slice of history. Krzyzewski is 218-34 when the Blue Devils hold the top spot, a mark they hit this week in The Associated Press poll. Hall of Famer John Wooden went 217-11 while UCLA was No. 1 during his run there.

The Hoyas (4-2) made the Blue Devils work for the win in front of a hot crowd at the Garden.

Carey, a five-star recruit who inherited Zion Williamson's No. 1 jersey, has become the focal point of Duke's offense, and he had a breakthrough two games in New York. Carey dunked, screamed, chest-bumped and controlled the game for the Blue Devils to help keep them undefeated.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees plan to not pay Jacoby Ellsbury the remaining $26 million due under his contract, contending he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment.

New York’s general manager sent a letter to Ellsbury and his agent, Scott Boras, informing them the team converted his contract to a nonguaranteed deal, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made any public statements.

Ellsbury has not played since 2017 and was released by the Yankees on Wednesday.

According to the person who spoke with the AP, the Yankees said he was treated by Dr. Viktor Bouquette of Progressive Medical Center in Atlanta without the team’s permission.

Ellsbury is owed more than $26.2 million as part of his $153 million, seven-year contract: more than $21.1 million for the final guaranteed season plus a $5 million buyout of a $21 million team option for 2021. If Ellsbury is not paid, nearly $21.9 million would come off the Yankees’ luxury-tax payroll next year.

NFL

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry called the NFL for two penalties — false start and illegal procedure in its handling of Myles Garrett’s suspension.

Garrett was banned indefinitely by the league for striking Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet last week, the shocking act disrupting Cleveland’s season and intensifying an already heated rivalry with Pittsburgh.

Garrett had asked for a reduction of his unprecedented penalty — the longest for a single on-field act in league history. He was denied Thursday by appeals officer James Thrash, whose ruling came out shortly after a report surfaced that the Pro Bowl defensive end told the league Rudolph used a racial slur.

Garrett later stood by his claim, saying on Twitter: “I know what I heard.”

Landry and some other Browns players were trying to make sense of the discipline, saying it was hurried and one-sided. They also want to know why Rudolph escaped punishment.