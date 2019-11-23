No. 12 FSU women roll Illinois-Chicago 86-42 with 14 3s

Kiah Gillespie and Kourtney Weber scored 16 points apiece and No. 12 Florida State made 14-3-pointers to roll to an 86-42 win over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.

Nicki Ekhomu had 15 points in her homecoming game and Nausia Woolfolk added 13 points for the Seminoles (5-0). Weber tied her career high and Ekhomu, a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was playing in her first game since surpassing 1,000 for her career.

Gillespie had four 3-pointers to lead the way and Sammie Puisis hit two, giving the freshman a long-distance shot in the first five games of her career. That is the longest streak to start a career since Alexa Deluzio made a three in her first six games in 2009.

Sophomore Amaya Brown scored five points in her first game since being injured last January.

In addition to going 14 of 34 (41%) from 3-point range, the Seminoles were a plus-10 in rebounding and had 26 assists on 30 baskets and committed just nine turnovers.

Leading 15-11 after one quarter, FSU turned 11-straight points into an 18-3 run going into halftime for a 38-20 lead. The Seminoles scored the first five points of the third quarter and then went on a 17-1 run.

Tylah Lampey led the Flames (0-5) with 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting. Her teammates went 7 of 43.