Binda scores 4 TDs as San Diego wins 4th

Jolo Binda Jr. rushed for 147 yards and scored four touchdowns, tying a school record, as San Diego led from the start, defeating Jacksonville 47-28 on Saturday to win a 37th consecutive conference game.

The Toreros (9-3, 8-0 Pioneer League) are the first to win four consecutive undefeated Pioneer championships. San Diego’s string of conference wins is second longest in the FCS.

Jacksonville (3-9, 1-7) rallied to within three points twice and was driving for a go-ahead score before a costly fumble in the fourth quarter.

Myles Wilson forced the fumble and Jacob Bergstrom recovered, leading to San Diego’s final score by Reid Sinnett. Sinnett scored twice on the ground and passed for another 266 yards.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Toreros forced two fumbles and made two interceptions.

Calvin Turner Jr. was 3 of 7 passing for 105 yards and a TD for the Dolphins, and rushed 23 times for 172 yards with two TDs.