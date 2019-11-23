Bredesen FG in OT gives SC St. a 20-17 win over Norfolk St.

Dillon Bredesen kicked a field goal in overtime that gave South Carolina State a 20-17 win over Norfolk State in a regular season finale on Saturday.

Bredesen’s 27-yard field goal put SC State in the lead and Norfolk State was held scoreless in the overtime period. He also kicked a 29-yarder in the final seconds of regulation that tied the game.

Corey Fields threw for 286 yards for the Bulldogs (8-3, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Labron Morris ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Gerald Hulett’s 8-yard touchdown run late in the fourth put the Spartans on top 17-14 with 58 seconds remaining. After the kickoff, Fields quickly led the Bulldogs downfield with four-straight completions and Bredesen’s 29-yard field goal with two seconds left tied it at 17, forcing the overtime.

D'Andre Thomas had just three completions and 37 yards passing and rushed for 93 yards for the Spartans (5-7, 4-4). Hulett ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns.