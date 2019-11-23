Banks leads James Madison over New Hampshire 78-71

Darius Banks had a career-high 23 points and Matt Lewis added 20 points and knocked down four clutch free throws in the final minute as James Madison defeated New Hampshire 78-71 on Saturday.

Banks shot 4 for 6 from deep. Lewis also had eight rebounds for the Dukes.

Dwight Wilson had seven rebounds for James Madison (4-2).

Nick Guadarrama had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-3). Josh Hopkins added 18 points. Sean Sutherlin had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

James Madison faces Coppin State at home on Tuesday. New Hampshire matches up against Bryant at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25