Washington leads Utah Valley past North Dakota St 68-62

TJ Washington poured in 26 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double and Utah Valley held off North Dakota State 68-62 on Saturday.

Washington buried 12 of his 17 shots from the floor for the Wolverines (4-3). Brandon Averette pitched in with 16 points as Utah Valley shot 49 percent from the floor and sank all eight of its free throws.

Vinnie Shahid topped the Bison (4-3) with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Tyson Ward contributed 16 points and eight rebounds. NDSU shot 40% overall after knocking down half of its 30 shots in the first half. The Bison were a dismal 6 of 28 (21%) from 3-point range.

