Southern Utah faces ETSU in early-season battle

Southern Utah (3-2) vs. East Tennessee State (4-1)

, Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah is set to take on East Tennessee State in a postseason game in Johnson City. East Tennessee State earned a 98-66 win over Delaware State in its most recent game, while Southern Utah won easily 80-45 against Charleston Southern in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: East Tennessee State's Bo Hodges has averaged 16.8 points, six rebounds and two blocks while Tray Boyd III has put up 12.6 points. For the Thunderbirds, John Knight III has averaged 14 points while Cameron Oluyitan has put up 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and two steals.BRILLIANT BO: Hodges has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over the last three games. He's also converted 61.1 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: East Tennessee State's Boyd has attempted 32 3-pointers and connected on 40.6 percent of them, and is 9 of 24 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: East Tennessee State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 58.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.1 percent. The Buccaneers have averaged 12.6 offensive boards per game.

