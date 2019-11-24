Charlotte becomes bowl eligible for 1st time

In its fifth season in the FBS, Charlotte is bowl eligible for the first time.

The 49ers secured that prize with a 24-13 win over Marshall on Saturday. They were one of two Conference USA teams that earned their sixth victories of the season in noteworthy fashion this weekend. Florida International did so as well with a 30-24 win over Miami.

Arizona State became bowl eligible with a 31-28 win over Oregon, and California did so as well by beating Stanford 24-20 in the Big Game, snapping a nine-game losing streak in that series.

There are 72 teams that are bowl eligible so far, and a handful of others are still on the bubble. There are 78 bowl slots to fill. Here are the games this coming week with bowl eligibility implications:

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Tuesday

Ohio (5-6) at Akron

Thursday

Mississippi State (5-6) vs. Mississippi

Friday

Kent State (5-6) at Eastern Michigan

Missouri (5-6) at Arkansas — Missouri received an NCAA postseason ban for academic violations but is appealing

Nebraska (5-6) vs. Iowa

TCU (5-6) vs. West Virginia

Troy (5-6) vs. Appalachian State

Saturday

Army (5-6) at Hawaii — Army has two games remaining and needs seven wins to become bowl eligible because it beat two FCS teams

Boston College (5-6) at Pittsburgh

Colorado (5-6) at Utah

Liberty (6-5) vs. New Mexico State — Liberty needs seven wins to become bowl eligible because it beat two FCS teams

Louisiana-Monroe (5-6) at Louisiana-Lafayette

Michigan State (5-6) vs. Maryland

North Carolina (5-6) at North Carolina State

Oregon State (5-6) at Oregon

These are the 72 teams that are bowl eligible so far:

Air Force

Alabama

Appalachian State

Arkansas State

Arizona State

Auburn

Baylor

Boise State

Buffalo

BYU

California

Central Florida

Central Michigan

Charlotte

Cincinnati

Clemson

Eastern Michigan

Florida

Florida Atlantic

Florida International

Florida State

Georgia

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Iowa State

Kansas State

Kentucky

Louisiana-Lafayette

Louisiana Tech

Louisville

LSU

Marshall

Memphis

Miami

Miami (Ohio)

Michigan

Minnesota

Navy

Nevada

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Penn State

Pittsburgh

San Diego State

SMU

Southern California

Southern Mississippi

Temple

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

Toledo

Tulane

UAB

Utah

Utah State

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Washington

Washington State

Western Kentucky

Western Michigan

Wisconsin

Wyoming

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister