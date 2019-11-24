Girgensons scores twice, Sabres beat Panthers 5-2

Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) scores a goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sam Montembeault during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. AP Photo

Zemgus Girgensons scored twice, Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Sunday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 43 saves.

Brett Connolly and Noel Acciari scored for the Panthers, and Samuel Montembeault stopped 20 shots. The Panthers have lost two straight after winning their previous three. They have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.

Connolly’s power-play goal closed the gap to 4-2 at 3:08 of the third, but Girgensons countered with his second goal with 6:35 to go.

HURRICANES 2, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — James Reimer made 19 saves for his 22nd career shutout in Carolina’s victory over Detroit.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen also scored to help Carolina win for the sixth time in seven games.

Jimmy Howard stopped 34 shots for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost six in a row.