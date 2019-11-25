NFL announces defensive line and linebackers finalists

Hall of Famers Joe Greene, Deacon Jones and Dick Butkus are among the finalists on defense for the NFL’s All-Time Team.

The league on Monday revealed 24 linebackers, 18 defensive ends and 16 defensive tackles for the squad. A 26-member voting panel is making the choices, with 12 LBs, seven DEs and seven DTs eventually making the team.

Houston’s J.J. Watt, Carolina’s Luke Kuechly, and Denver’s Von Miller are the current players among the finalists.

Bruce Smith, the career sacks leader, Ray Lewis, No. 2 in solo tackles, and Julius Pepper, second in tackles for loss, are on the list.

The finalists, by position in alphabetical order:

DEFENSIVE END

Doug Atkins

Willie Davis

Carl Eller

Len Ford

Bill Hewitt

Deacon Jones

Howie Long

Gino Marchetti

Von Miller

Julius Peppers

Andy Robustelli

Lee Roy Selmon

Bruce Smith

Michael Strahan

DeMarcus Ware

J.J. Watt

Reggie White

Jack Youngblood

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Buck Buchanan

Curley Culp

Art Donovan

Joe Greene

Cortez Kennedy

Bob Lilly

Gene Lipscomb

Leo Nomellini

Merlin Olsen

Alan Page

John Randle

Warren Sapp

Tom Sestak

Ernie Stautner

Randy White

Bill Willis

LINEBACKERS

Chuck Bednarik

Bobby Bell

Derrick Brooks

Dick Butkus

Harry Carson

Bill George

Kevin Greene

Jack Ham

Ted Hendricks

Clark Hinkle

Sam Huff

Luke Kuechly

Jack Lambert

Willie Lanier

Ray Lewis

Ray Nitschke

Dave Robinson

Joe Schmidt

Junior Seau

Mike Singletary

Lawrence Taylor

Derrick Thomas

Brian Urlacher

Dave Wilcox