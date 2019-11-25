Stanford whips Oklahoma 73-54 in Hall of Fame Classic

Stanford center Keenan Fitzmorris dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. Stanford won 73-54. AP Photo

Tyrell Terry had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Stanford whipped Oklahoma 73-54 in the Hall of Fame Classic on Monday night.

Spencer Jones finished with 13 points and Oscar Da Silva finished with 11 to go with nine rebounds.

The Cardinal scored the first 17 points of the game including nine from Terry. It took six minutes for the Sooners to score their first points.

Oklahoma scored the next 10 points cutting the deficit to just seven mid-way through the first half. They never got any closer.

Terry had 16 points and nine rebounds in the first half when the Cardinal (7-0) led 37-24.

Austin Reaves had 17 points for the Sooners (5-1).

Both shot 38% but the Cardinal had 10 3-pointers and was 13 of 19 from the foul line while Oklahoma made four treys and was just 4 of 13 at the line.

The Cardinal out-scored the Sooners 15-0 on second chance points and had a 51-32 rebounding advantage.

Stanford never lead by less than 11 in the second half and led by as many as 24.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners looked outmatched by the Cardinal and didn’t show much energy throughout the game.

Stanford: This was the Cardinal’s first real test of the season and they aced it.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma takes on former Big 12 foe Missouri in the early consolation game Tuesday night.

Stanford faces Butler for the Hall of Fame Classic Title on Tuesday night.