D-backs sign catcher Stephen Vogt to 1-year deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed catcher Stephen Vogt to a one-year contract with a club option and vesting options for 2021.

The team announced the deal on Tuesday. Terms weren’t immediately disclosed.

The 35-year-old Vogt is a two-time All-Star with the Oakland A’s in 2015 and 2016. He played last season with San Francisco, hitting .263 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs in 99 games.

Vogt will likely be the primary backup for starting catcher Carson Kelly, who had a breakout season last year after hitting .245 with 18 homers and 47 RBIs. Arizona’s backup last season, Alex Avila, is a free agent.

Vogt has also played first base and outfield. Arizona’s 40-man roster is now at 40 players.