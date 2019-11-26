Johnson, Harper lead Rutgers past NJIT 85-58

Myles Johnson had 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Ron Harper Jr. had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead Rutgers past NJIT 85-58 on Tuesday night.

In the first half, NJIT (2-5) led much of the first 10 minutes – and by as many as six points – before Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer off a Highlanders' turnover to make it 21-18 with 9:01 left. It sparked a 12-2 run for Rutgers (5-1) over the next five minutes, forcing NJIT coach Brian Kennedy to call timeout down 30-20. However, Rutgers would continue the run and take a 36-22 halftime lead.

Rutgers continued its pace in the second half, a 15-6 spurt ballooning the lead to 51-28 with 15:33 left after an alley-oop from Montez Mathis to Baker on a fast break. Rutgers would later lead by as many as 32 points.

NJIT was led by Kjell de Graaf with 13 points and San Antonio Brinson scored 11. Baker had 14 points and five assists for Rutgers.

BIG PICTURE

NJIT: Picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Sun Preseason Poll under the direction fourth-year coach Brian Kennedy and behind the play of preseason All-Conference guard Zach Cooks, who was averaging 25.3 points per game heading into the contest. He scored 10 against Rutgers.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have grinded their way through a weak non-conference schedule. They have one more cupcake in UMass before traveling to Pitt and opening Big Ten play at No. 3 Michigan State.

UP NEXT

NJIT: At Army West Point next Wednesday.

Rutgers: Host UMass on Friday.