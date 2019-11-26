Jones propels Nicholls to 102-56 win over Blue Mountain

Andre Jones came off the bench to total 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals and Nicholls cruised to a 102-56 victory over NAIA-member Blue Mountain College on Tuesday night.

Jones sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers, for the Colonels (4-4). Dexter McClanahan buried five 3-pointers and scored 18 with five assists. Kevin Johnson filled up the stat sheet with 14 points, seven boards, five assists and three steals. Elvis Harvey Jr. and Warith Alatishe both finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, while reserve D’Angelo Hunter scored 11.

Reserve Nathan Caldwell topped the Toppers with 13 points.

Nicholls had a 39-25 advantage on the boards and forced 29 turnovers.