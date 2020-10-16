This program will teach Columbus area kids business, engineering — and auto racing

Greenpower USA and the Columbus Sports Council have partnered to bring single-seat electric racing to the Columbus area.

In addition to plans for hosting a Greenpower USA sanctioned electric car race in 2021, area students will have the opportunity to participate in the Greenpower program thanks to an anonymous donor.

Greenpower is a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) initiative that allows students to participate in a hands-on approach to engineering and project management. 450 teams compete nationwide.

Participants design, build and race student-driven electric race cars.

“We are excited to welcome the Columbus Sports Council to the West Georgia Greenpower family,” West Georgia Greenpower’s Chip Giles said. “We know how much your students will benefit from the workforce development STEM activity. Additionally, we know how much fun your kids and families are going to have at race competitions.”

Twelve teams in the Columbus and Phenix City area will compete in 2021, according to Columbus Sports Council Executive Director Merri Sherman. Teams will come from the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Muscogee County School District, Phenix City Schools and Columbus Parks and Recreation.

The competitions consist of two aspects: a race and a team presentation.

The topic and format of the presentation typically change with each event. During one program, the students may have to present their business plan, how they raised funds or their marketing plan.

Another time, a group may be asked to explain the modifications they made to the car and justify them by telling judges how the changes give their car a competitive advantage.

“Whether you want to be a mechanic or a marketer or in web design or an engineer or whatever different program you can think of, . . . the kids, they get so many benefits from this program,” Matthew Graham, coach of Cougar Strong Racing, said. “It’s not just about the racing.”

Due to COVID-19, no Greenpower races are scheduled for 2020.