Man City drops more points with 1-1 draw against West Ham

The Associated Press

West Ham's Michail Antonio scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City, at the London Olympic Stadium Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Justin Tellis, Pool via AP)
West Ham's Michail Antonio scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City, at the London Olympic Stadium Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Justin Tellis, Pool via AP)
LONDON

Manchester City is enduring its worst start to a Premier League season in six years after being held 1-1 by West Ham on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side needed substitute Phil Foden's second-half strike, after bringing down João Cancelo's cross on the turn, to rescue a point.

Fresh from grabbing a draw at Tottenham on Sunday, West Ham took the lead through Michail Antonio’s overhead kick in the 18th minute.

With both sides on eight points after five games, West Ham is above City on goal difference.

