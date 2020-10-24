PSG beats Dijon 4-0 for 6th straight win in Ligue 1

New signing Moise Kean scored twice in the first half and Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to net twice after the break as Paris Saint-Germain beat last-placed Dijon 4-0 in the French league on Saturday.

Defending champion PSG's sixth straight win moved it one point ahead of Lille, which can reclaim top spot if it wins at fifth-placed Nice on Sunday.

Italy forward Kean struck in the second and 22nd minutes, while Mbappe netted his goals in the last 10 minutes after replacing Kean.

Mbappe's brace moved him level with injured Metz striker Ibrahima Niane at the top of the scoring charts on six goals.

Earlier, Marseille scraped a 1-0 win at Lorient with Argentine center half Leonardo Balerdi heading in winger Florian Thauvin's free kick from a narrow angle in the 56th — moments after the home side hit the post in a game of few chances.

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas praised Balerdi, and also had sympathy for striker Dario Benedetto. He still has not scored this season after netting 11 league goals last term.

“Balerdi had a very good game, he will become one of the best defenders in Europe in a few years,” Villas-Boas said. “Unfortunately, Dario missed a great chance with his head but he also played well.”

Marseille and PSG bounced back from poor performances in the Champions League.

PSG was heavily criticized — even by one of its own players — after losing at home to Manchester United 2-1, while Marseille lost at Greek side Olympiakos 1-0.

Sunday's match between Lens and Nantes was postponed by the French league, which said several Lens players in the squad tested positive for the coronavirus.