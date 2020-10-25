World Series Walk-Off Errors

during the == inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Rays defeated the Dodgers 8-7 to tie the series 2-2 games. AP

Five World Series games have ended on walk-off plays that involved an error. A look at the previous four:

1914 GAME 3

With the score 4-all at Fenway Park, pinch-hitter Hank Gowdy of the Boston Braves doubles leading off the bottom of the 12th inning against the Philadelphia Athletics’ Bullet Joe Bush. Larry Gilbert pinch hits for Bill James. Les Mann pinch runs. Gilbert is intentionally walked. Herbie Moran bunts for a sacrifice and Bush throws wildly to third for an error as pinch-runner Les Mann scores. Boston goes on to a four-game sweep.

1969 GAME 4

With the score 1-all at Shea Stadium, Jerry Grote of the New York Mets doubles leading off the bottom of the 10th inning against the Baltimore Orioles reliever Dick Hall. Rod Gaspar pinch runs, Al Weis is intentionally walked. Pete Richert relieves. J.C. Martin pinch hits for Tom Seaver. Martin bunts for a sacrifice and Richert throws wildly to first for an error as Gaspar scores. New York takes a 3-1 lead and wins in five games.

1986 GAME 6

With Boston leading 5-3 in the 10th inning at Shea Stadium, New York ties the score on Ray Knight’s RBI single off Calvin Schiraldi and Bob Stanley’s wild pitch with Mookie Wilson batting, which leaves Knight at second with two outs. Wilson hits a grounder that gets past first baseman Bill Buckner as Knight scores. New York ties the Series at three games apiece and wins in seven games.

2013 GAME 3

With the score 3-all in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium, runners at second and third and one out, Jon Jay of St. Louis hit a grounder to diving Dustin Pedroia. The Boston second baseman made a sensational stab and threw home to catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who tagged out a sliding Yadier Molina. But Saltalamacchia threw wide of third trying to get Allen Craig. The ball glanced off the glove of third baseman Will Middlebrooks’ glove and Craig’s body, caroming into foul territory down the left field line. After the ball got by, Middlebrooks, lying on his stomach, raised both legs and tripped Craig, slowing him down as he tried to take off for home. Third base umpire Jim Joyce signaled obstruction, an error on Middlebrooks, that allowed Craig to score. The Cardinals took a 2-1 lead, but the Red Sox rallied to win the title in six games.

2020 GAME 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers led 7-6 in the ninth inning with two outs at neutral-site Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. With Kevin Kiermaier on second and Randy Arozarena on first, Brett Phillips singled to center fielder Chris Taylor, scoring Kiermaier. Taylor bobbled the ball and Arozarena fell between third and home. First baseman Max Muncy cut off the throw and threw home. Catcher Will Smith swiped a tag, but Arozarena had fallen and was still between third and home. The ball skipped away and Arozarena scored on Taylor's error, tying the Series at 2-all.