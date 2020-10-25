Morbidelli wins MotoGP race in Spain after Nakagami crash

Italian rider Franco Morbidelli of the Petronas Yamaha SRT celebrates on the podium after wining the Motorcycle Grand Prix of Teruel in Alcaniz, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. AP

Franco Morbidelli won the Teruel MotoGP for his second win of the season after pole-sitter Takaaki Nakagami crashed on the first lap on Sunday.

Morbidelli crossed the finish line more than two seconds ahead of Álex Rins, with Joan Mir coming in third place after starting 12th.

Mir extended his championship lead to 14 points over Fabio Quartararo, who finished eighth. Maverick Viñales was five points further back after finishing seventh.

Morbidelli moved to fourth in the standings with the victory, staying 25 points off the lead. He had won his maiden career MotoGP race at the San Marino GP in September.

“It really was a trip,” the 25-year-old Morbidelli said. “I knew I had to make an aggressive race. When I saw clean air in front of me I just decided to give everything I got every single lap. The concentration was very high.”

Rins was the winner last weekend at the same MotorLand track. Mir was coming off a third-place finish last weekend.

“I couldn’t be faster today," Mir said. “It's OK. Another podium is an amazing result. Today a podium is like a victory for me.”

Nakagami, the 28-year-old Japanese rider looking for his first MotoGP win, lost control of his bike shortly after the start while leading the race. Brad Binder and Jack Miller also crashed on the first lap.

Álex Márquez, who was second in the last two races, crashed with 10 laps to go while in fourth place.

Veteran Italian rider Valentino Rossi did not race again because of a recent COVID-19 positive test result. He had already missed last weekend’s race. Defending champion Marc Márquez also hasn't been racing because of an injury.

The following two races will also take place in Spain, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia. The championship then finishes in the Algarve, in Portugal.