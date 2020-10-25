Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Musovski, Vela score in LAFC’s 2-0 victory over Galaxy

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Danny Musovski and Carlos Vela scored second-half goals and Los Angeles FC beat the 10-man LA Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday.

LAFC improved to 8-7-4 to move into fourth place in the Western Conference. The last-place Galaxy dropped to 5-10-3.

The Galaxy went down a man in the 22nd minute when Giancarlo Gonzalez was given a straight red card for bring down Diego Rossi. A penalty kick and yellow card were originally called, but it was changed after a video review.

Musovski opened the scoring in the 58th minute with a chip over goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann. Vela, retuning from a knee injury, entered in the 70th and scored in extra time.

