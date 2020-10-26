Purdue’s Brohm hopes to return Saturday, Moore still unclear

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, right, before an NCAA college football game in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue offensive coordinator Brian Brohm went through his usual practice routine this week. He met with his older brother, Jeff, about game planning and the initial play-calling script as he prepared for Saturday's long-awaited season opener against Iowa. Less than a week after the Boilermakers fourth-year head coach tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced into isolation for 10 days, it's the other Brohm taking charge this weekend. AP

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm plans to return to work Wednesday after self-isolating because of a positive COVID-19 test and should be back on the sideline Saturday at Illinois.

Brohm told reporters Monday he's been self-isolating since testing positive more than a week ago. Big Ten rules require staff members to isolate at least 10 days. Brohm said it took a few days before he was symptom-free and the illness lasted a little longer than normal but that he feels well now.

The other big question is the status of All-American receiver Rondale Moore, who sat out last weekend's season-opening victory over Iowa for undisclosed reasons. Brohm provided no additional details about Moore's absence and said the junior's playing status for Illinois would be made later this week.