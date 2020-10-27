Eastern Conference battle pits Toronto FC against New York City FC

New York City FC (9-8-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (12-3-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Hartford; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC takes on New York City FC in a matchup of two of the top Eastern Conference teams.

Toronto FC is 10-3-4 in Eastern Conference play. Alejandro Pozuelo is second in MLS action with eight goals. Toronto FC has scored 31 goals.

New York City FC is 10-8-3 in conference play. New York City FC is 2-4-1 when it scores a single goal.

The teams play Wednesday for the fourth time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pozuelo has eight goals and four assists for Toronto FC. Ayo Akinola has three goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

Anton Tinnerholm has four goals and four assists for New York City FC this year. Valentin Castellanos has two goals over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 7-1-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

New York City FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.4 assists, seven shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Eriq Zavaleta (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Alex Bono (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

New York City FC: Maxime Chanot, Heber (injured), Valentin Castellanos, James Sands (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured).