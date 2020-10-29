Hawkeyes’ Shadrick Byrd, Yahweh Jeudy planning to transfer

Iowa redshirt freshmen Shadrick Byrd and Yahweh Jeudy have entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention to transfer at the end of the fall semester, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Thursday.

Bryd, a running back from Alabaster, Alabama, played on special teams in Iowa’s opener at Purdue. Jeudy, a linebacker from Pompano Beach, Florida, has not appeared in a game.

Both players were three-star players coming out of high school, according to the 247sports composite rankings. Byrd had no offers from Power Five schools other than Iowa. Jeudy's other Power Five offers were from Syracuse and Kansas State.