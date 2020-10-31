Inter Miami CF faces Toronto FC in conference matchup

Inter Miami CF (6-12-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (12-4-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Hartford; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC hosts Inter Miami CF in conference action.

Toronto FC is 10-4-4 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto FC is 10-3-0 in one-goal games.

Inter Miami CF is 5-10-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Inter Miami CF is 1-7-1 when it records only one goal.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Pozuelo has eight goals and eight assists for Toronto FC. Ayo Akinola has three goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

Lewis Morgan has five goals and four assists for Inter Miami CF this year. Brek Shea has three goals over the last 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 6-2-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Inter Miami CF: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Pablo Piatti (injured), Marky Delgado (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Alex Bono (injured), Auro, Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Inter Miami CF: David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Luis Robles (injured), George Acosta (injured).