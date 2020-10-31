Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Clemson coach: QB Lawrence doing ‘great,’ no new positives

The Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Ken Ruinard AP
CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is doing “great” in isolation and the top-ranked Tigers had no additional COVID-19 cases since Lawrence's positive test, coach Dabo Swinney said Saturday.

Swinney spoke on ESPN's “College GameDay” before No. 1 Clemson (6-0, 5-0) kicked off against Boston College (4-2, 3-2).

Lawrence and the school revealed his positive test on Thursday night. Freshman backup DJ Uiagalelei will make his first college start with Lawrence sidelined.

The Tigers had their latest round of coronavirus testing on Friday. Swinney said Lawrence spoke to the team that day via Zoom.

As far as Lawrence's availability for Clemson's showdown at No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday, Swinney said he wasn't sure and was focused only on defeating the Eagles.

