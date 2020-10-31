West Virginia throttles No. 16 Kansas State 37-10

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege (2) makes a pass against Kansas State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. AP

Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score and West Virginia beat No. 16 Kansas State 37-10 on Saturday.

Leddie Brown rushed for 102 yards and a score as the Mountaineers (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) knocked the Wildcats from their solo perch atop the league standings.

Kansas State freshman Will Howard was intercepted three times and the Wildcats (4-2, 4-1) went scoreless after halftime to see their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Big 12's top defense held Kansas State to 225 total yards, including 73 after halftime.

Howard's short pass went through the hands of wide receiver Chabastin Taylor. Tonkery grabbed the carom and went 18 yards for a touchdown to put West Virginia ahead 34-10 midway through the third quarter.

Casey Legg's 45-yard field goal for the Mountaineers early in the fourth handed Kansas State its largest deficit of the season.

Howard managed a 35-yard touchdown throw just before halftime but was given little room to do anything else against West Virginia's swarming defense.

Brown scored on a 9-yard run in the second quarter and went over 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season. West Virginia sophomore Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught three passes for 104 yards, marking the first 100-yard effort of his career.

Doege finished 22 of 34 for 301 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: The Wildcats had been able to overcome inefficiencies and miscues in previous games. Not this time. Howard finished 19 of 37 for 184 yards. Kansas State was limited to 41 yards on the ground.

West Virginia: In a game when most everything went right, the Mountaineers gained yards in chunks and got third-down conversions for a change, and dropped passes weren't an issue this time.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts No. 6 Oklahoma State next Saturday. The teams have split their last six meetings.

West Virginia plays at Texas. The Mountaineers have won on their last two trips to Austin, Texas.