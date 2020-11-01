The Latest: Dantzler stretchered off; Vikes lose another CB

Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. AP

The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL (all times EST):

___

1:40 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings were already hurting at cornerback. Now rookie Cameron Dantzler has departed the game on a stretcher with a scary-looking injury, after his head snapped backward in a collision with the leg of teammate Anthony Harris as they tried to make a tackle.

Dantzler was motionless on his back for several minutes before being taken away from the field, as teammates gathered around the third-round draft pick from Mississippi State for encouragement.

The Vikings are already playing without cornerbacks Holton Hill and Mike Hughes due to injuries.

— Steve Megargee reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

___

1:35 p.m.

The wind is winning in Cleveland.

Strong gusts inside FirstEnergy Stadium have already affected the Las Vegas Raiders and Browns, who are more accustomed to the blustery conditions than their visitors at the lakefront stadium.

Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson didn’t miss a 41-yard field goal attempt as much as it was blown sideways and clanged off the left upright.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had one of his passes re-directed by the wind, and Vegas quarterback David Carr badly overthrew open receiver Henry Ruggs III on a ball that got pushed along by a tail wind. The wind was announced at kickoff at 35 mph.

— Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland.

___

1:30 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs are an astounding 19-point favorite over the winless New York Jets. Judging by the first series of their game, that might not be nearly enough.

Kansas City started at its own 10-yard line after a penalty on the kickoff, but Patrick Mahomes and friends needed just seven plays and 3:52 to march downfield for an opening touchdown. Mahomes was 5 of 5 for 85 yards with a 30-yard scoring toss to Mecole Hardman.

Also getting involved: Le’Veon Bell. The two-time All-Pro running back carried for a couple pf yards before hauling in an 18-yard screen pass against the team that released him just a couple weeks ago.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri.

___

1:25 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers have scored on their opening drive in every game they’ve played this season.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on a 5-yard touchdown pass to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 7 minutes, 59 seconds. Mason Crosby’s extra point gave Green Bay a 7-0 lead over the Minnesota Vikings.

Heading into Sunday, the Packers had joined the 2006 Vikings, 2007 New England Patriots and 2018 Kansas City Chiefs as the only NFL teams since 2000 to score on their opening drive in each of their first six games. Green Bay now has made it seven in a row.

The Packers have scored five touchdowns and two field goals in those opening drives.

Dalvin Cook is apparently feeling just fine after missing Minnesota's last game with a groin injury.

Cook found a giant hole in the right side of the line and was untouched on a 21-yard touchdown run. Cook had set up the touchdown with a 13-yard reception on third-and-8 from the 34.

The Vikings and Green Bay Packers are tied 7-all in the final minute of the first quarter. This is shaping up to be a windy day in Green Bay. The official weather report at kickoff was 34 degrees, wind out of the northwest at 23 mph, with gusts at times reaching 40-plus mph.

— Steve Megargee reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

___

12:40 p.m.

Strong winds in Green Bay could play a big role in the game against Minnesota, and a struggling Vikings defense could use all the help it can get against Packers stars Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

The forecast is calling for winds of 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts greater than 40 mph. Adams spoke earlier this week to reporters about the weather, hoping the strongest gusts don't develop while the ball is in the air.

Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in a 43-34 victory at Minnesota in the season opener, and Adams had 14 receptions in the game to tie Don Hutson’s 78-year-old franchise record.

The Vikings were already young at cornerback this year, and regulars Holton Hill and Mike Hughes are out with injuries. That puts the onus on rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler to contend with Rodgers and his favorite target, Adams.

Pregame warmups by the kickers indicated the wind also could wreak havoc with field goal attempts. Mason Crosby is active for the Packers after being listed as questionable with calf and back injuries that prevented him from practicing Wednesday or Thursday.

— Steve Megargee reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

___

12:15 p.m.

The Detroit Lions are honoring Bill Fundaro, who assisted Associated Press photographers at games for 35-plus years, with a bouquet of flowers and a picture of him alongside logos for the Lions, Tigers and AP. Fundaro died last month. He was 77 and was an usher at Tigers games for five-plus decades.

— Larry Lage reporting from Detroit.