Sports
Toronto ties Philadelphia for lead; Union hold tiebreaker
Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute and Toronto FC beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Sunday night to remain in contention for the Supporters’ Shield as the regular-season champion.
Toronto (13-4-5) moved into a tie with the Philadelphia Union atop the MLS standings, but Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker over the Reds.
Toronto and Philadelphia each have a game remaining next Sunday, with Toronto playing at the New York Red Bulls, and Philadelphia hosting New England.
Blaise Matuidi gave Inter Miami (6-13-3) the lead in the 42nd minute. Ayo Akinola tied it for Toronto in the 55th.
CREW 2, UNION 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Krisztian Nemeth scored in the 84th minute to help Columbus beat Philadelphia, costing the Union a chance to wrap up the Supporters’ Shield crown.
Nemeth scored for the first time since joining the Crew (11-5-5) last month in his return to MLS.
Artur opened the scoring for Columbus in the 37th, and Jamiro Monteiro tied for the Union (13-4-5) on a penalty kick in the 57th.
NEW YORK CITY FC 5, RED BULLS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos had his first career hat trick and assisted on another goal to help New York City FC beat New York.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Alexander Ring and Gary Mackay-Stevens also scored for New York City (11-8-3).
Brian White and Cristian Cásseres Jr. scored for the Red Bulls (8-9-5).
ATLANTA UNITED 2, FC CINCINNATI 0
ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Jahn scored early, Marcelino Moreno added his first MLS goal and Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati.
Atlanta (6-12-4) kept its slim playoff hopes alive, while Cincinnati (4-14-4) was eliminated.
Jahn scored in the eighth minute, and Moreno connected on a penalty kick in the 26th.
REVOLUTION 4, D.C. UNITED 3
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored twice and New England overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat D.C. United.
Adam Buksa also scored for the Revolution (8-6-8), and United (5-11-6) had an own goal.
Yamil Asad and Griffin Yow scored to give D.C. United a 2-0 lead.
ORLANDO CITY 1, IMPACT 0
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daryl Dike scored for the third consecutive game and Orlando City beat Montreal at Red Bull Arena.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Dike ran on to a perfectly played through ball from Mauricio Pereyra and rolled in a one-touch shot from the center of the area in the 39th minute.
Orlando City (10-3-8) has won back-to-back games after a loss to Inter Miami on Oct. 24 that snapped a 12-game unbeaten streak. Montreal (7-13-2) has lost three in a row and five of six.
Comments