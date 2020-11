Sports Voting open for Chattahoochee Valley’s high school football player of the week November 02, 2020 11:34 AM

Voting is open for the Ledger-Enquirer’s player of the week. Schools in the Columbus area represented this week are: Calvary Christian, Callaway, ChattCo, Hardaway, Smiths Station, Harris County, Spencer. The deadline to vote is 10 a.m. Thursday.