Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Lookman fluffs late penalty as Fulham loses 1-0 to West Ham

The Associated Press

Fulham's Ademola Lookman reacts after missing a penalty and failing to score during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Fulham at the London stadium in London, Saturday, Nov.7, 2020.
Fulham's Ademola Lookman reacts after missing a penalty and failing to score during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Fulham at the London stadium in London, Saturday, Nov.7, 2020. Cath Ivill AP
LONDON

Fulham winger Ademola Lookman crouched down and covered his face with his hands after having an ambitious penalty saved in the eighth minute of injury time in a 1-0 loss at West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Lookman botched his attempted “Panenka” penalty — a disguised chip — to give West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski time to get off the ground after diving to his right and collect the kick.

The final whistle blew seconds later at the Olympic Stadium and the 23-year-old Lookman was consoled by West Ham's players and had a stunned look on his face.

West Ham's goal was scored in stoppage time, too, with midfielder Tomas Soucek sidefooting a finish into the net from just inside the area after being teed up by Said Benrahma.

Fulham stayed a place and a point above the bottom three early in a campaign where it seems destined for a relegation fight. West Ham jumped to 11th.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service